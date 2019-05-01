Pak Development Squad edge Uzbekistan 2-1

KARACHI: Pakistan Development Squad defeated visiting Uzbekistan after 2-1 at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

It was the first match between the two teams. They are to play four matches in the series. Irfan Senior, the manager and chief coach of Pakistan, said that the match was interesting as both team contested well.

Uzbekistan took the lead when its forward Ilhom struck the board. Pakistan Development Squad, comprising under-24 players, struggled in the first quarter and were seen scattered in the field.

Irfan managed to convert a penalty corner and equalised the scores. The Development Squad continued attacking and Zaheer struck the second goal of his team which proved decisive. Irfan Senior said: “We have a bunch of 35 players in the development squad and we will use all the players in the remaining matches on different positions. We want to see each player through these matches to find fresh talent. Therefore, chances will be given to each player in the remaining matches.”

The second match between the two teams will be held in Gojra on May 3. Allied Bank’s Babar Abdullah and Navy’s Junaid Khan are the coaches of Pakistan Development Squad along with Irfan Senior.