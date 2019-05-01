Axed Hales ‘devastated’ by England squad ouster

LONDON: England star Alex Hales is said to be “devastated” by his axing from all national squads in the wake of his drugs ban.

Hales’ management company, the 366 Group, said they were “hugely disappointed” by the England selectors’ decision to drop him from the England squads for the World Cup and the lead-up matches.

“We are hugely disappointed at the treatment of our client, Alex Hales, by the ECB following his ejection from England’s preliminary World Cup squad,” the company said in a statement.

“Nobody is seeking to excuse Alex’s behaviour in this instance. He absolutely acknowledges and recognises he made a huge mistake. But as part of the ongoing process, both he and his representatives have been involved in many conversations with senior members of the ECB over the past few weeks where Alex has apologised profusely for his actions.

“The ECB insisted on Alex taking certain rehabilitation measures following his suspension. In line with both the ECB and PCA [Professional Cricketers’ Association] guidelines, those measures must remain confidential. However, at every stage, Alex fulfilled his obligations and both he and his representatives were given assurances that any suspension - again under the ECB’s guidelines - could not affect his selection for the World Cup.”

Hales’ management reiterated their client’s belief that the ban would not affect his World Cup berth, saying he “took away the message his World Cup place would be judged on playing merit”.

“The fact all those assurances seem to have been rendered meaningless has understandably left Alex devastated,” the statement said.“He will take time to reflect on both his actions and the subsequent decisions but will receive the support from his team he deserves.”

Hales was withdrawn from all England squads after being slapped with a 21-day ban for using recreational drugs.As a result, he will not travel to Ireland for a one-off ODI on Friday in Malahide and has also been removed from England’s squad for the T20I, the one-day series against Pakistan, and the preliminary World Cup squad.