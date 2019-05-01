Voice of the worker

Today is a day to remind ourselves how little we have done to improve the lives of the working classes. While the PTI government at the centre has claimed that workers’ rights are among its top priorities, the government’s broader economic framework has only wrought more misery upon the country’s workers. High inflation and the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee have brought the real wage that workers receive crashing down. Inflation has been much higher than the paltry increase in minimum wage under the current government. Moreover, one must wonder why – when it comes to workers – the conversation remains focused on minimum wage. This is a discussion that reflects a society where labour must only be compensated at a bare minimum. The status of Labour Day as a holiday offers workers some respite from the gruelling labour they are subjected to all year – but the celebration of their labour promises little in terms of concrete improvements in their lives. Labour Day started as a part of the eight-hour work day movement. Perhaps, Pakistan in today's day and age could finally start enforcing the eight-hour work day.

But the questions around labour are not just about wages and work hours. Health and safety conditions at workplaces remain shockingly bad in Pakistan. If a year goes by without a major industrial accident, it is a miracle, rather than a reflection of any action taken to improve workplace safety. We know that the issue of accident compensation remains very much an open problem in the case of the Baldia Town and Gadani Shipbreaking disasters. Moreover, the bigger issue is the status of workers unions in Pakistan. Unions continue to be subjected to harassment both from owners and the police. This means that the voice of the workers is not represented by workers, instead it is all forms of policymakers and politicians that claim to know what workers need more. Instead of promising dignified work, this government too has gone the route of previous governments, by providing government handouts to the working classes. No one who is employed in labour should be in a position to need handouts from the government. Instead, compensation from work should be enough to feed one’s family – and have some money left over for savings for the future. Providing handouts becomes a way of stopping the struggle for dignified work. While the news that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto will both announce special packages for workers on Labour Day is a positive move, the measures are likely to be tokenist, rather than aimed at improving the lot of workers fundamentally.