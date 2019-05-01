Steel issues

Pakistan Steel mills is the largest industry in Pakistan. Unfortunately, today Pakistan Steel's production is zero. The crisis started in 2009. The employees of Pakistan Steel are facing a lot of problems because their salaries have not increased since 2010 and they also receive their salaries with a delay of three to four months.Those employees who retired from the Pakistan Steel Mills have not received their retirement dues for three years.

Now that the PTI is in power, its government should take action on this crisis. and solve the problem of salaries and dues of retired employees.

Sajjad Hassan Soomro

Karachi