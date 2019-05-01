close
Wed May 01, 2019
May 1, 2019

Cricket departments

Newspost

 
May 1, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Pakistan Cricket Board to abolish departmental cricket from the upcoming domestic season. The decision has been taken to promote regional cricket and to end favoritism. This decision of Prime minister has been largely opposed by former cricketers, including veteran Javed Miandad who was once a companion of Imran Khan. According to Javed, departmental cricket has played a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan cricket. Apart from that, it is also a source of earning for those players who have been part of their departmental teams.

Pakistan was declared the second largest cricket playing nation last year having a total number of 537 list 'A'; this would now decrease to 180 after this new structure of domestic cricket. Is this a right decision for meeting the demands of modern-day cricket?

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal

