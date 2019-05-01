close
Wed May 01, 2019
HIV on the rise

In Pakistan, the cases of HIV are rising. According to a press report, in Larkana 15 children have tested HIV-positive. Such cases of HIV are increasing because of recycling of used syringes, unsafe sex and transfusion of unclean blood. Health workers are requested to make people aware on how to stay safe and ensure their children also stay safe from such a life-threatening disease.

Imtiaz MB

Turbat

