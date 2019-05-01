Labour rights

It has been almost 133 years since the popular Haymarket Square protests in Chicago took place. Still the working class around the globe continues to struggle for it's fundamental rights. Pakistan's labour force is about 57.2 million, making it the ninth largest country when it comes to human workforce. Unfortunately, the majority of them are living under the poverty line. They are not provided with sufficient wages, so necessary for basic human needs. Besides, their rights are abused by making them work for more than eight hours a day.

Another prevalent issue in Pakistan is the negligence of mine workers in Balochistan. Apart from that, the dilemma of child labour is still very much a serious issue in the country. Many local industries use children as labourers. In addition children working at homes are subjected to torture and humiliation. In short, the hardships and struggle of the working classes continue in one or another way. The implementation of laws that are supposed to protect labour rights remains the core issue. The government should devise new policies and acts in accordance with modern society needs and dynamics.

Meer Arsalan

Larkana