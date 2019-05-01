Anti-woman bias

We still have a long way in recognising the crucial role that women can play in the socio-economic development of Pakistan. Biases against women are still quite pervasive and deep although some positive changes are taking place. Yet, it will take continued struggle to break out of the social attitudes that persist at different levels especially in areas where feudalism exist. As an educationist, it is heartening to see that in institutions of higher learning including professional education, female enrollment far exceeds that of male. In academic performance, girls also outshine boys. Generally speaking, these trends bode well for the future of our country. But there is a need to ask some key questions as to whether in spite of women's achievements in different fields do they get opportunities proportionate to their ratio in the overall population. Sadly, the answer is no. The attitudinal barriers against women at different levels are still difficult to cross. Take for example the cabinet of 'Naya Pakistan'. Negligible presence of women. Look at the different sectors of the economy; women's participation is abysmally low compared to their present strength. Even when we look at our public services, it is disappointing to note that despite their merit women aren't given some of the key administrative positions. There is enough evidence to testify that for any meaningful institutional change, women are more capable. In fact, men are more status-quo oriented than women. Empirical evidence supports this view as well. Any cultural change in our institutions can only be facilitated by women. I recall, once in my conversation with the CEO of a large-size corporation, when I asked him why I couldn't see women in his top team, his curt response was that 'we use all kind of uncivil language and tell dirty jokes' and that wouldn't be possible in the presence of women in the team. I found his logic weird. I think we need to create more spaces for women in our institutions at the higher echelons and we need to invest more in their education and training. It is about time we introduced appropriate policy measures to reconstruct the present social reality. Simultaneously, it will be important to transform the existing social, institutional and societal attitudes and biases that prevent the advancement of women.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore