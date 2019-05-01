WorldRemit teams up with MCB Bank

LAHORE: Leading digital money transfer service WorldRemit has joined forces with MCB Bank (MCB) for digital money transfers to Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

Using the WorldRemit app or website, the statement said, Pakistanis living in over 50 countries including the UK, the United States and Canada, could now send money home instantly to over 1,400 MCB branches across urban and rural areas of the country.

Transactions to Pakistan via WorldRemit grew by 75 percent in 2018, driven by the company’s low fees and the expansion of its partner network, the statement said and added that the company was now connected to over 6,000 cash pickup points in the country.

The MCB is one of the leading banks in Pakistan, serving more than 6 million customers at more than 1,400 branches and over 1300 ATMs across the country. It was recently recognised as Pakistan’s Best Bank by Asiamoney.