DTI sends talented trainees to UAE

LAHORE: Descon Technical Institute (DTI) has sent 32 Talented Welder Mates to United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Co. Limited Shutdown, a statement said on Tuesday.

The institute in the handout said most of these trainees had completed their training in welding under the programs of Punjab Skills Development Fund and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

The DTI provides education and training in vocational and technical skills to the underprivileged and unemployed of Pakistan. Upon completion of training, the DTI helps these trainees in finding job placements.

As part of their efforts to promote internal talent, 32 qualified Welder Mates from DTI were mobilised this year.

In order to qualify, the candidates went through a 3-month technical training program and received hands-on experience at the DTI welding facility.