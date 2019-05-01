close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

EEL starts scholarships for students

Business

May 1, 2019

KARACHI: Engro Energy Ltd (EEL) has inked an accord with five top Chinese universities and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to grant scholarships to local students in engineering and non-engineering disciplines, a statement said on Tuesday.

Fully-funded scholarships will be awarded to students from communities where EEL operates, a company handout said.

It said over 20 shining students had been shortlisted through EEL’s testing and interview processes for a full 3-year Master’s scholarship sponsored program through Chinese Government Scholarships (CSC), EEL, or CMEC commencing from September, 2019.

In addition, the company added that in order to provide educational scholarships, the universities under the partnership, would also provide on-job training and collaborative research opportunities to the shortlisted students.

