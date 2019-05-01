McKinsey to launch start-up club soon

KARACHI: McKinsey & Company, a US-based worldwide management consulting firm, is launching its Fuel Ignition Club in Pakistan in a couple of months to assist start-ups looking to develop their business model and value proposition, an official said on Tuesday.

“The club would help select startups on pro bono basis by connecting them with tools, knowledge and group problem solving sessions with McKinsey consultants,” Abdul Raheem, Partner McKinsey, said speaking at Momentum Tech Conference 2019.

“Pakistan is not in the growth club. The country needs public-private partnership and ease of doing business to unlock the potential,” Raheem added.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif JAffery from Momentum Tech said startups in Pakistan didn’t get funding adding the Momentum Conference was an attempt to connect the startups with the investors.