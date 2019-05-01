Avanceon Ltd unveils new digital arm

KARACHI: Avanceon Ltd, a leading industrial automation, process control and systems integration solutions provider, on Tuesday pulled the curtain on its future strategy Mission 2020 and its new subsidiary Octopus Digital.

Bakhtiar H Wain, CEO and founder Avanceon Ltd, speaking at the launching ceremony, said, “Mission 2020 is the result of a deep and frank analysis of Avanceon’s existing strengths, the potential it sees in different sectors and regions and most importantly the future of the automation industry”.

Asmar A Atif introduced Octopus Digital, Avanceon Ltd’s new digital arm, the statement said and added that the introduction was followed by a live demonstration of the product.

During the event, Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi, chief financial officer Avanceon Ltd, presented the company’s performance over the fiscal year 2018 and discussed the key growth areas and the projections for the years 2019 and 2020.