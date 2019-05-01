close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Avanceon Ltd unveils new digital arm

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

KARACHI: Avanceon Ltd, a leading industrial automation, process control and systems integration solutions provider, on Tuesday pulled the curtain on its future strategy Mission 2020 and its new subsidiary Octopus Digital.

Bakhtiar H Wain, CEO and founder Avanceon Ltd, speaking at the launching ceremony, said, “Mission 2020 is the result of a deep and frank analysis of Avanceon’s existing strengths, the potential it sees in different sectors and regions and most importantly the future of the automation industry”.

Asmar A Atif introduced Octopus Digital, Avanceon Ltd’s new digital arm, the statement said and added that the introduction was followed by a live demonstration of the product.

During the event, Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi, chief financial officer Avanceon Ltd, presented the company’s performance over the fiscal year 2018 and discussed the key growth areas and the projections for the years 2019 and 2020.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business