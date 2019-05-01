close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 1, 2019

Nishat Chunian Power’s quarterly profit falls 9pc

Business

 
May 1, 2019

Nishat Chunian Power Limited’s profit dropped nine percent year-on-year to Rs751.2 million in the third quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs2.05.

Nishat Chunian Power earned Rs829.9 million with EPS of Rs2.26 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company announced second interim cash dividend of Re1.

Nishat Chunian Power’s sales fell to Rs2.8 billion in the January-March period from Rs3.7 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Other operating income declined to Rs13.4 million from Rs14.5 million. The company’s finance cost increased to Rs371.6 million from Rs256.2 million.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business