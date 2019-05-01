Nishat Chunian Power’s quarterly profit falls 9pc

Nishat Chunian Power Limited’s profit dropped nine percent year-on-year to Rs751.2 million in the third quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs2.05.

Nishat Chunian Power earned Rs829.9 million with EPS of Rs2.26 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company announced second interim cash dividend of Re1.

Nishat Chunian Power’s sales fell to Rs2.8 billion in the January-March period from Rs3.7 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Other operating income declined to Rs13.4 million from Rs14.5 million. The company’s finance cost increased to Rs371.6 million from Rs256.2 million.