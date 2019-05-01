Hubco earns Rs3.3bln in January-March

Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) earned Rs3.3 billion for the three months ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs2.73.

Hubco’s profit in the corresponding period last year amounted to Rs3 billion with EPS of Rs2.58. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period.

The company’s sales fell to Rs13.3 billion in January-March period compared to Rs19.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. Other income, however, rose to Rs59.4 million during the quarter compared to Rs40.7 million in the corresponding period a year earlier. Finance cost, during the quarter, jumped to Rs1.9 billion from Rs1 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Hubco’s profit increased to Rs9 billion for the 9-month period ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs7.41. The company earned Rs8.6 billion with EPS of Rs7.15 in the corresponding period a year earlier. Other income surged to Rs289.6 million in July-March FY2019 compared to Rs120.8 million in the corresponding period of FY2018. Finance Cost jumped to Rs4.9 billion from Rs3.2 billion.