Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

PPL’s profit increases 24 percent in Q3

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s (PPL) profit increased 24 percent year-on-year to Rs13.7 billion for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs6.07, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

Pakistan Petroleum earned Rs11 billion with EPS of Rs4.88 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period. PPL’s sales revenue increased 31 percent year-on-year to Rs40.5 billion.

Analysts attributed the revenue growth to a three percent increase in oil and two percent rise in gas production and 20 percent rupee depreciation during the January-March period.

In 3QFY2019, other income plunged 38 percent year-on-year to Rs1.3 billion amid lower exchange gain realised during the period.

Analyst Tahir Abbas at Arif Habib Limited said the company booked effective taxation of 24 percent during the three-month period vis-à-vis 26 percent a year earlier.

PPL’s profit increased to Rs44 billion in the July-March period of the current fiscal year from Rs33.4 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Net sales grew 30 percent Rs119.5 billion in the nine months due to a 12 percent increase in Sui wellhead price and a 19 percent hike in average oil prices.

