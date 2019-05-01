Much time goes to waste in stopgap economic measures

LAHORE: The government has wasted much time in meeting immediate needs of the economy without charting medium- to long-term road maps that should have been in place to benefit from the stabilisation efforts.

When the government took power Pakistan’s immediate need was to shore up foreign exchange reserves, stop the slide in rupee value, boost exports and curb imports. The solution of the first problem was found in no time as the Saudi government announced a support of $3 billion and oil on deferred payment of the same amount. The easy inflow of money perhaps made the economic planners complacent and instead of going for other needed reforms they tried to cure the ills in the system through the same old tactics.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was sure of substantial increase in revenues by going after the tax evaders. It claimed that it had data of millions of tax evaders living lavish life and who would be forced to pay due taxes.

The government did not realise that the FBR had been sitting on the data mine for over a decade. So much so, the apex tax authority regularly adds new evaders as the purchases and sales of properties and vehicles are made against computerized national identity cards (CNIC), which are recorded in the National Database and Registration Authority’s data base. Similarly, all boarding and lodging of local and foreign travels are also documented through CNICs.

Planners do give priority to immediate economic problems afflicting the country, but at the same time they chalk out mid- to long-term plans to ensure sustained growth.

The inexperienced new government was hoodwinked by the bureaucracy that assured the government that they got data of millions to prove wealth like vehicles, properties, power bills, high educational expenses, local and foreign travels, foreign trips, and so on and so forth. Over nine months down the lane only paltry amount has been collected and at the same time tax collection has further declined.

The economic planners are from Pakistan and they very well know that the data are available with the FBR for the last 15 years and every year the list of tax evaders is swelling.

Tax officials did not take any serious action against the majority because they were influential and the evaders kept greasing palms. Bringing them into the tax net is not in the interest of tax collectors who would lose a permanent source of high income.

Instead of depending on the failed system, the government should have instituted tax reforms to bring in transparency in the system. The government did show some interest in the tax reforms prepared by reputable tax experts more than a decade back but did not implement most of the recommendations. Tax-to-GDP ratio is likely to decline this year after rising for the last four years.

The government is starved of resources and 90 percent of its cash flow problems could be resolved if it gets rid of incompetent or corrupt officials that fail to bring people into tax net despite having documented proof of their income. Secondly, it should have got rid of loss-making state owned entities to save more than one trillion rupees the entities swallow each year. The economy would have been in a much better shape had equal importance been given to much-needed reforms.

There are some long-term reforms that need the consent of opposition parties. The implementation of value-added tax for instance would not be possible without support of opposition lawmakers. Agriculture tax implementation needs support of all political parties. It should be collected by the federal government on the principle of equitable taxation on all types of incomes.

The federal government is almost bankrupt as the taxes that it collects are mostly distributed among the provinces. The federal government should assure that provinces get minimum transfer of resources equivalent to the average of past five years. The federal government then should pursue the provincial governments to agree to a lower share from the federal divisible pool with 60 percent all additional taxes collected going to the federal government. The way forward is to collect taxes according to the potential of the economy with all additional collection coming from tax evaders.