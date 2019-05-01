SBP says 7pc boost in GDP possible through digital finance by 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan could boost its gross domestic product (GDP) by seven percent over the next five to six years by tapping the full potential of digital finance services (DFS) by putting in place a robust ecosystem for the same, State Bank of Pakistan said in a paper published on Tuesday.

“It is estimated that the market potential of Digital Finance services in Pakistan will cross $36 billion by 2025, providing a 7 percent boost to the GDP, creating 4 million new jobs,” the SBP said in DFS -Innovation Challenge Facility guidelines paper.

The central bank said, “Pakistan possesses a nascent DFS ecosystem, in order to tap in to its potential, innovative solutions by financial technologies hold the opportunity to leverage the existing enabling regulations and market developments and help Pakistan leapfrog in to the next generation of digital financial services”.

Moreover, the SBP said it was set to launch Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) scheme under National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) to create the necessary pillars for the DFS ecosystem by enabling account opening and usage of financial services through an interoperable platform for the low income demographic.

It added that the scheme would provide a unified interoperable platform offering account acquisition; swift and safe flow of domestic remittances and other payment services and interoperable digital payments settlements among participating institutions.

This initiative sets to level the playing field for branchless banking providers, demonstrate interoperability and achieve industry collaboration for a payment scheme designed uniquely for the branchless banking industry, the central bank said.

The SBP said it was expected that through the scheme and its available functionality, the perceived ‘cost’ of using digital transactions could be decreased, while the perceived ‘cost’ of cash might increase.

It added that it was also launching an Innovation Challenge Facility (ICF) to find and support innovative fintech solutions to promote DFS in the country. The goal of ICF is to allow market players to develop innovative solutions for Pakistani consumers and enterprises for increasing access and usage of financial services within the existing infrastructure of the AMA.

The SBP said it was found that over 145 million people in Pakistan had mobile phones with more than 48 million having 3G/4G/LTE connectivity, while cellular density remarkably stood at 71.4 percent, growing from 54.6 percent in 2008.

The branchless banking industry now comprises of 11 licensed providers offering a wide array of alternate delivery channels to increase access and use of financial services in far flung areas, the central bank adds.

“With high cell-phone penetration, high internet usage, enabling regulations, multiple mobile money operators and the majority population being under the age of 45 years, Pakistan has all the key ingredients to create a revolution in digital financial services and boost financial inclusion.”

Despite that fact, the current technologies for distributing financial services fall short, and do not encourage all individuals to have easy and convenient access to even basic accounts, the central bank said.

It added that only 23 percent of the adult population had access to formal financial services, while merely 16 percent adults have a bank account. Furthermore, only 11 percent of adult women have a bank account, compared to 21 percent of men.

Within the DFS sphere, out of the 33 million branchless banking accounts, almost 53 percent are inactive, while the average deposit balance in total accounts is around Rs340, the SBP said in the paper.

On the supply side, it added that limited interoperability between the branchless banking players, high cost of doing transactions and reluctance by banks to collaborate with startups and fintechs combined had greatly held back the takeoff of DFS ecosystem in the country.

Customer awareness also remains one of the biggest challenges for successful uptake of DFS ecosystem in the country, the central bank said.