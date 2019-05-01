Stocks extend losses as risk-off mood deepens amid uncertainties

Stocks on Tuesday lost for second day as the market players are moving deeper and deeper into the risk-off territory ahead of upcoming budget amid concerns over unpopular measures that are likely to be a part and parcel of International Monetary Fund’s bailout programme, dealers said.

Topline Securities in a report said the main index extended losses as investors remained wary on upcoming events like budget and amnesty scheme.

“Further, IMF’s technical team, which is in town till May 7, is likely to dictate key revenue measures for upcoming federal budget,” the brokerage said.

It further said during the outgoing month, the benchmark index lost 4.8 percent making April 2019 the worst month in last 14 years.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.65 percent or by 241.83 points to close at 36,784.44 points, whereas KSE-30 followed suit with a low of 0.91 percent or 159.18 points to end at 17,405.04 points.

Of 326 active scrips, 93 moved up, 216 retreated, and 17 remained unchanged. The volumes thinned to 110.648 million shares, as compared with a turnover of 177.455 million in the previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks fell sharply lower on weak corporate earnings outlook.

“Pre-budget uncertainty, IMF caution over slow economic growth to 3 percent in FY2019, likely hike in local petroleum products’ prices impacting consumer price index based inflation, dismal quarter-end earning announcements in cement, autos, and oil marketing companies dragged the index down,” Mehanti added.

Salman Ahmad, director institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said as expected market was under the bearish spell because of strings that might be attached to the bailout package by the IMF.

Ahmad added that unfolding of the terms would guide the market but undertone was depressed because of lack of positive news.

“Moreover, the financial results announced are mostly in the line with the market consensus,” Ahmad said.

The capital market remained under pressure owing to selling from the financial institutions and other high-net-worth individuals as the economic horizon lacks positive developments.

“The factors which would set course of the market in the coming sessions would be inflation numbers, announcement of tax amnesty scheme, terms and conditions from the IMF, what measures the government will take in upcoming federal budget and issues pertaining to the IMF,” said an analyst.

A leading trader said the market has been on the back foot after the media reports that IMF has asked the government to increase tax collection by Rs500 billion.

Tax collection could only be raised through increasing sales tax rate, customs duty, and withholding tax for non-filers; however, it will also jack up the cost of doing business, crimping profits of the companies.

The highest gainers were Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs150.89 to close at Rs3498.89/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs120 to finish at Rs7750/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Bata Pakistan, down Rs38 to close at Rs1431/share, and Murree Brewery, down Rs22 to close at Rs775/share.

K-Electric recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 32.10 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.05 to close at Rs4.88/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited recording a turnover of 12.359 million shares, whereas the scrip loss Rs0.14 to end at Rs13.36/share.