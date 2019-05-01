Bykea raises $5.7 million

KARACHI: Bykea, a bike ride-hailing service, has completed a $5.7 million Series A round of financing from Pakistan’s first venture capital fund Sarmaycar and institutional investors from South East Asia and for Middle East.

The financing will be used to fund Bykea's expansion in the ride sharing and express delivery, including cash to digital services for consumers and businesses in urban areas, a statement said.

Bykea enables a crowd sourced network of motorbike owners to transport people and parcels allowing them to supplement their incomes while delivering cost effective logistics solutions.

Its cash on delivery technology enables real time transactions in a nascent payments market thereby pioneering the development of e-commerce in Pakistan.

Over two hundred thousand motorbike owners have installed the partner app to connect with over two million users in Karachi, Rawalpindi/ Islamabad and Lahore.

Muneeb Maayr, chief executive officer of Bykea, said the company is aiming to solve technology adoption and economic activity for the 200 million people in Pakistan by allowing users to connect with one another via simple steps in Urdu or voice chat.