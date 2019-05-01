CITY PULSE: Water and Color

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Anum Ashraf, Arif Ansari, Farooq Aftab, Muntehaa Azad and Sadia Arif’s art exhibition titled ‘Water and Color’ until May 20. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Economy of Modern Sindh

Szabist is hosting a panel discussion on the book titled ‘The Economy of Modern Sindh’ at 3:30pm on May 3 at its Media Studio. Former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, former Board of Investment head Syed Mohibullah Shah and the book’s co-author Prof Aijaz A Qureshi will be the panellists. Call 021-111922478 for more information.

Iqra

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Jamil Siddiqui’s solo calligraphy exhibition titled ‘Iqra’ from 5pm to 8pm on May 9. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Boond Boond Barasti Yadoon Ki Baarish

The Koel Gallery is hosting Masood A Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Boond Boond Barasti Yadoon Ki Baarish’ from May 2 to May 16. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Saba Khan, Wardha Shabbir, Mahreen Zuberi and Mohsin Shafi’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I’ until June 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

New News Newest

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Mian Ijaz ul Hassan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘New News Newest’ until May 2. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

There Is No Them

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Farazeh Syed and Mohsin Shafi’s art exhibition titled ‘There Is No Them’ until May 3. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Organized chaos

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Aleena Mazher, Hira Siddiqui, Maha Rehan, Rabbiya Ilyas and Wasif Afridi’s art exhibition titled ‘Organized chaos’ until May 5. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.