Three suspects held

Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the smuggling of betel nuts in the Old City area.

According to the Karachi police spokesperson, the police confiscated 45,000 kilograms of illegally smuggled betel nuts worth more than Rs30 million from a warehouse in the Kharadar area. According to the suspects, betel nuts were smuggled from Afghanistan, the spokesperson added. The police said Pakistan Customs officials had been informed about the arrests.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the Kharadar SHO and his police party and awarded a Rs100,000 reward to them.