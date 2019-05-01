Man found dead

An unidentified man was found dead inside a car in the Sharae Faisal police limits on Tuesday. The police said that they found his body inside a Honda Civic bearing registration number ADT-052 after locals informed them about a suspected car parked near Jauhar Morr in Block 13.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy and later shifted to a morgue for identification. SHO Safdar Mashwani said the initial investigations suggested that the man was killed about 24 hours ago. The killer and the motive behind the murder were yet to be identified.