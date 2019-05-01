Govt told to compensate 37 prisoners who served their terms

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the provincial government to disburse compensation or fines of 37 prisoners who were languishing in jails due to the non-payment of compensation or fines, and submit the amount to the relevant trial court within three days.

The direction came on a petition by Shahab Usto seeking the release of prisoners confined due to the non-payment of fine, Diyat, Arsh or Daman despite the fact that they have completed their sentences. The petitioner said convicts from underprivileged backgrounds are languishing in different jails of the province even though they have completed their sentences, adding that the federal and provincial governments have failed to provide either financial assistance or soft loans to them under the Diyat, Arsh and Daman Fund Rules 2007.

He said that the federal government had placed such funds under the administrative control of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights. He also pleaded that in terms of Rule 5 of the Diyat, Arsh and Daman Fund Rules, the committees empowered the provincial sub-committee to be chaired by the home secretaries and having a member of the federal government for the disposal of business.

The petitioner said that under the rules, the State Bank is also obliged to instruct the scheduled banks as well as the Islamic banks to help the convicts. He said that despite the mechanism, the federal and provincial governments have failed to rescue the poor convicts.

Additional Advocate General Mustafa Mahesar said that the standing sub-committee on the financial matters of the cabinet has approved Rs339 million for the legal heirs of the 37 prisoners for the payment of Diyat, Arsh or Daman in accordance with the relevant rules or policy after due scrutiny on a case-to-case basis. He said that cheques have been received from the office of the accountant general, and sought time to submit them.

The home department’s deputy secretary said that four of the 37 prisoners have filed appeals against the judgment, requesting that until the decision of their appeals, the payment of compensation be deferred. He said their compensation amounted to Rs140 million.