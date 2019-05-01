NAB arrests suspected facilitator of Sharjeel in assets case

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi chapter on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect who they believe was involved in facilitating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in the assets case.

According to the spokesperson for NAB Karachi, the suspect named Izhar Hussain was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday during a raid conducted at his residence in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The spokesperson said Hussain is believed to have helped Memon acquire moveable and immovable assets that are beyond his known sources of income, adding that documents of different registries of properties have also been recovered from the suspect’s possession and he will be produced before an accountability court on Wednesday (today) to request his physical remand.

Meanwhile, the regional board meeting of NAB’s Karachi chapter made recommendations to the chairman of the anti-graft watchdog in cases pertaining to Senator Kamran Michael, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

PIA aircraft

The spokesperson said that subsequent to completion of the complaint verification process, a case was recommended to the NAB headquarters for the authorisation of an inquiry in a corruption matter regarding the PIA.

According to details, an ATR 42-500 was illegally grounded by the PIA’s senior management in April 2014, and the action incurred losses of millions of rupees to the national flag carrier.

The aircraft would have been otherwise functional and airworthy with routine maintenance, but it was grounded in violation of aviation regulations with the intention of stealing its parts and rendering its status as scrap.

Illegal agreement

In another corruption case concerning the PIA, a complaint was recommended to approve a formal inquiry regarding the flag carrier awarding an illegal agreement to a private logistics company, namely Leisure Cargo, for the utilisation of its cargo space for three years, from 2016 to 2019, at low and uncompetitive rates for extending illegal favours to the firm.

It suffered violation of approval of the relevant board and the agreement was tampered with, which led to the loss of millions of dollars to the PIA. The spokesperson said the director general issued directives that other PIA matters may be looked into thoroughly for the conclusion of complaints related to flag carrier at the earliest.

Housing project

The spokesperson said that an investigation was authorised after the completion of an inquiry against Humair Associates regarding the Gulshan-e-Roomi Housing Project on the allegations of cheating the public.

It was established that after receiving amounts in millions from 104 allottees, the builder had failed to hand over the possession of the plots to them since 1979. The value of the plots is approximately Rs600 million.

PA speaker

The regional board meeting recommended that the NAB chairman approve a reference against Durrani, the provincial assembly speaker, after completion of the investigation against him. The board was apprised that the suspect had accumulated assets beyond known sources of income worth Rs1.6 billion, way beyond his declared assets. The assets were held by him, his family and different benamidars who have been recommended for trial. Some of the benamidars are personal servants of Durrani and his family.

Senator Michael

The regional board made a recommendation to the NAB chief for the approval of a supplementary reference against Senator Michael, against whom further evidence was collected regarding his role in receiving bribes worth Rs110 million through the bank accounts of his friends and benamidars for the illegal sale of plots of the KPT Officers Cooperative Housing Society.

He purchased different properties in his brother’s name with the bribe. The supplementary reference will be filed against him and other suspects after the approval of the competent authority.