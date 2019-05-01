Mother says quack who killed Saba pressurising family to reach compromise

The mother of an eight-year-old girl who died after being allegedly given a wrong injection by a fake doctor charged on Tuesday that the family of the suspect was pressurising her family to compromise on the matter.

Saba Noor died on Saturday after she was given an injection by the suspect, Adnan, at his clinic in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13-D. Police claimed that during interrogation, Adnan admitted to being a quack.

As the case was put up before a District East judicial magistrate on Tuesday, Saba’s mother, Farzana, told the court that the family of the suspected quack were forcing them to take back the case and alleged that police were also giving a VIP protocol to him.

She said that the suspect had already admitted to having a fake degree of medicine that he had gotten from a person named Waheed. She added that police had not yet arrested Waheed despite knowing that he would also be faking as a doctor somewhere.

Meanwhile, the court sent Adnan to jail on judicial remand till May 11 and sought the charge sheet from the investigation officer (IO) at the next hearing. The IO had told the court that the child apparently suffered from pneumonia and the cause of her death would be ascertained in a histopathological report.

At the previous hearing, the child’s father, Zafar Iqbal, ahd told the judge that he had taken his daughter to the Adnan Clinic where the alleged “doctor” asked him to bring some medicine and injection. He said the condition of Saba, who was already having troubles with breathing, worsened after she was given the injection.

The father maintained that after this the quack asked him to take Saba to hospital for further treatment. The child was taken to al-Mustafa Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

When the doctors at the hospital asked the father to tell what injection was given to the deceased girl at the clinic, he returned there only to find that the suspect had gone. The case is registered under sections 319 (Qatl-i-Khata) and 322 (Qatl-Bis-Sabab) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.