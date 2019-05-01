Stay against new JIT on Model Town killings extended

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court three-member bench on Tuesday extended stay order against new joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe 2014 Model Town incident, till May 10.

The bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Aalia Neelum, issued the order on petitions by former Punjab police inspector Rizwan Qadir and Constable Khurram Rafiq, facing trial in the Model Town incident, against the new JIT.

The court was informed that Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera was unable to appear due to demise of his father. To it, the court adjourned hearing until May 10 without any progress in the case. The bench had suspended a notification for formation of new JIT probing Model Town incident on March 22 and sought reply from the Punjab government and others.