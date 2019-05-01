Ogra increases LPG price by Rs16.22 on 11kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased indigenous LPG prices of 11.8Kg cylinder by Rs16.22 over previous month and notified it at Rs1580.14/cylinder for May 2019.

Every month, the government notified the cylinder gas prices but in open market it is being sold at exorbitant prices against what the government notifies. According to the notification issued here by Ogra, the producers price of LPG (propane 40pc and butane 60pc-- two components of LPG — has been determined at 74784.75 per metric ton (MT) (in April it was Rs73609.72). This producers’ price included excise duty of Rs85/M ton while excluding petroleum levy. And under this head, the producer price of 11.8Kg cylinder has been worked out at Rs882.46 against Rs855.32 in April.

Marketing/Distribution margin has been set at Rs35000/MT and Rs413/ 11.8 Kg cylinder, a petroleum levy Rs4669 per MT will be also charged which will be Rs55.09 for 11.8Kg cylinder.

Prior GST imposition, the consumer price (Ex-GST), the price will be Rs114453.75/metric ton (in April it was Rs110289.09) and the 11.8Kg cylinder price is Rs1350.55. GST of 17 pc of Rs18749.15/MT will be imposed and Rs229.59 for cylinder.