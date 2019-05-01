Factory worker kills wife for property

HARIPUR: A factory worker allegedly killed his wife, a mother of three children when she refused to accept his demand to transfer property rights of her house in his name in Malikiyar village, police said on Tuesday.

Police quoted Mushtaq Hussain, a resident of Mohallah Girls College Road as saying that his sister Mussarat Yasmin 45, a serving nurse at the District Headquarters Hospital Haripur, was married to Haq Nawaz, and the couple had three minor children.

According to the complainant, the woman had purchased a house with her income a few months back but her husband wanted to get the property transferred in his name. He said the couple would quarrel and Haq Nawaz used to subject her to violence over the issue. The brother alleged that the accused stabbed her sister several times in the head and stomach, killing her on the spot.