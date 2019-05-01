Khassadars go on strike

PESHAWAR: The move by the Khassadars in South Waziristan to vacate pickets to protest non-payment of salaries for the last nine months could create a law and order situation in the once-troubled tribal district.

A source said the Khassadars, now members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, have vacated a number of pickets as a protest for not receiving salaries for months. The source added that no Khassadar official was present to brief Regional Police Officer, Dera Ismail Khan, Feroz Shah and other officers when they visited various areas of South Waziristan in connection with the kidnapping of a senior official of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and three other people from the Tank district.

The source said all the posts and pickets were vacated as the Khassadars had refused to perform duty until they were paid salaries. The Khassadars had first protested induction in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police when the process of merger of the erstwhile Fata with KP was being finalised. The protests continued for days and ended when senior government functionaries and police officers assured them that they would not lose their jobs.