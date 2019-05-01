Scattered rain likely

LAHORE: Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and might persist for the next two to three days. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Very hot weather in south Punjab and Sindh is likely.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.