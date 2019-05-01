close
Wed May 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Plea against Haj policy dismissed

National

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the Haj policy 2019. The federal government had withdrawn a subsidy on the pilgrimage on January 30, increasing the expenses by Rs176,000 for each pilgrim and tour operators had challenged the new policy in LHC. Justice Ayesha A Malik rejected the petition after declaring it non-maintainable.

