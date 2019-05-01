Plea against Haj policy dismissed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the Haj policy 2019. The federal government had withdrawn a subsidy on the pilgrimage on January 30, increasing the expenses by Rs176,000 for each pilgrim and tour operators had challenged the new policy in LHC. Justice Ayesha A Malik rejected the petition after declaring it non-maintainable.
