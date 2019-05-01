Upgrading of girls’ school in Mansehra sought

MANSEHRA: Residents of Dodial town and its adjoining villages on Tuesday took to the streets, demanding to upgrade of the lone government girls' high school in the area.

"There is only one school for girls in Dodial and majority of students quit education after passing matriculation exam," said a local elder Zafar Iqbal while addressing the protesters. The protesters, who gathered at Dodial, raised slogans in support of their demands.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government claims revolutionary changes in the education system but practically nothing extraordinary has been done to impart education to girl students anywhere in the province," said Iqbal.

He said the residents couldn't afford any extra financial burden on the education of their children and if the government girls high school was upgraded to higher secondary, it could cater to education needs of hundreds of local girls.