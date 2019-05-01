close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

Polythene bags to be banned in Lahore’s Ramazan bazaars

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore division commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners in the division to ban polythene bags/plastic shopping bags in Ramazan bazaars. Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that plastic pollution and excessive use of polythene bags were great menaces and joint efforts were needed to curb them. He said that initially a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched.

He said that plastic shopping bag manufacturing was a big industry so there was a need to take short-term and long-term steps. Dr Mujtaba Piracha on Tuesday chaired as meeting regarding the menace of polythene bags in his committee room.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan