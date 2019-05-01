Polythene bags to be banned in Lahore’s Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE: The Lahore division commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners in the division to ban polythene bags/plastic shopping bags in Ramazan bazaars. Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that plastic pollution and excessive use of polythene bags were great menaces and joint efforts were needed to curb them. He said that initially a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched.

He said that plastic shopping bag manufacturing was a big industry so there was a need to take short-term and long-term steps. Dr Mujtaba Piracha on Tuesday chaired as meeting regarding the menace of polythene bags in his committee room.