Wed May 01, 2019
Syed Masood Hashmi elected President of Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP) unopposed

Karachi: Recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Syed Masood Hashmi, Chief Executive, Orient McCann, has been elected unopposed as President of Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP) at a local hotel in the 49th Annual General Meeting. This is the 11th time that Syed Masood Hashmi has been elected unopposed President of MAP. Previously, he has also held the position of President of the International Advertising Association (Pakistan Chapter) for 2 years. He has been the President of the Management Association of Pakistan for two years and has also held the position of the elected Head of the Arts Council of Pakistan, for 3 consecutive terms, he has also served as Chairman of the Pakistan Advertising Association. His father, later S. H. Hashmi was pioneer of the advertising industry in Pakistan.

Other elected members of MAP include; Vice President Imran Ahmad, Honorary Secretary Ali Hassan Naqvi and Honorary Treasurer Jerjees Seja. Elected council members include Asim Shafiq (Abbott), Jahangir A. Rasheed (Dalda), Aslam Allahwala (Tibet Group), Mohammad Azfar Ahsan (Nutshell) and Imran Ahmad (CNN).***

