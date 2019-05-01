Sports festival concludes in Tirah Valley

TIRAH: The sports festival concluded at Paindi Cheena in lower Tirah valley here on Tuesday. Lt Col Nauman Azad of 27-Brigade was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The Khyber Riffle 101 wing of the Frontier Corps had organised the festival. Cricket, football, volleyball, race, jump and tug-of-war were part of the event. Lt Co Waheed Alam of Khyber Rifle 101 wing and elders of Akakhel and Zakhakhel were also present on occasion.

Speaking on occasion, Lt Col Nauman Azad said that the tribal people had rendered matchless sacrifices and supported security forces against the militants in the area. He said the government had restored peace and tranquillity in the erstwhile Fata region.

“Now the government wants to promote sports, education in these areas in Tirah,” Col Nauman said, adding that the government is building schools, colleges and health centres in the tribal districts. Col Nauman pointed out that the militants would not come again to the areas as the security forces, with help of the tribal people, had purged the tribal districts of antisocial elements.

“After the merger of Fata into KP, the government will establish schools, hospitals and roads here within five years,” he said, adding that the militants had destroyed educational and health sectors during the prolonged militancy. Later, Lt Col Nauman Azad, Waheed Alam and elders distributed prizes among the players.