Shopping bags manufacturers stage protest

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shopping Bags Manufacturers Association and Trade Union on Monday staged a demonstration in protest against the government for its DW chemical bags.

Led by the president Deedar Gul, secretary Yousaf, Usman Ayub, Mujeebur Rehman, Zafar Khattak and Haji Naseem, the protestors carrying banners and placards chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

The speakers criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, saying the wrong decisions had made life miserable for people.

They said thousands of families were attached with the second industry of shopping bags and textile industries but the government was introducing DW chemical shopping bags, which they alleged were dangerous for the environment. They claimed that several countries had banned DW chemical shopping bags. The protesters asked the prime minister to withdraw the decision or else they would expand the protest movement and continue.