Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Crackdown on profiteers

Peshawar

LALAMUSA: Gujrat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Monday urged officers to perform duties honestly and provide maximum relief to people during Ramazan.

Addressing a meeting of district price assessment committee at DC Complex, the DC asked price magistrates to take action against people involved in causing artificial price hike. He said preparations for the establishment of Ramazan bazaars in the district had been completed and six bazaars would be established in Gujrat, 3 in Kharian and one in Sara-e-Alamgir and these bazaars would remain open for the people from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. He directed the officers of relevant departments to work hard to facilitate the locals during Ramazan.

ADCR Rani Hafsa Kanwal, AC Gujrat Muhammad Jameel, AC Sara-e-Alamgir Imran Bashir, AC Kharian Faisal Abbas Mangat, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Gujrat Ikhlaq Warraich, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Arshad, Agriculture Officer Extension Muhammad Athar Latif, CEO Kharian Mahmood Iqbal Gondal, CO Kunjah Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.

