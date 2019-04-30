CM wants evening classes at KP colleges

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Higher Education Department (HED) to initiate career counselling of students after grade-8, enabling them to identify strengths and weaknesses which will help them in choosing fields.

The chief minister directed the HED to work out modalities for initiating evening classes in all the colleges of the province to focus on quality and efficiency, rather than expansion of schemes.He was chairing a progress review meeting of the HED at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, CM’s principal secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash, secretary higher education and other officials. The chief minister stated that due to expansion policies, limited attention is given to efficient management of resources in the already established infrastructure and institutions which negatively affects services delivery.

The meeting was informed that a total of Rs410 million have been released and disbursed to colleges of the province for strengthening of the BS programme whereas scholarships worth Rs18.18 million will be awarded to talented and deserving students soon. The meeting was told that six PhD scholarships in top 100 universities of the world, worth Rs169 million, have been provided during the past six months; and the amount has been disbursed to the approved international institutions. The HED secretary said that Rs10 million had been generated through online admissions in the colleges of the province, adding that in the next three months. The online admission system will be extended to BS level to improve transparency and efficiency in the admissions.