Footballer killed in bus crash

ANKARA: Czech international Josef Sural has died of injuries sustained in a minibus crash while returning with teammates from a match in southern Turkey, his Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor said on Monday. The club’s chairman said the accident occurred after both the drivers on the bus fell asleep. “Czech player Josef Sural who was seriously injured after an accident involving a private minibus carrying seven of our footballers after an away game at Kayseri could not be saved despite all of the hospital’s efforts,” the club said on Twitter. The six other players were injured but not seriously in the crash, close to the southern town of Alanya, state news agency Anadolu said.