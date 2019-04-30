Meezan bag CPL C’ship trophy

LAHORE: Meezan Bank outsmarted Unifoam by 5 wickets to win the CPL Championship 2019 final played here at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy under floodlights for the first time in CPL history. After winning the toss, Meezan Bank decided to bowl first. Put into bat first, Unifoam slammed 159 runs with M Waheed scoring 48, Omer Tehzib 30 and Abbas Ali 19. For Meezan Bank, Rizwan Shafi bagged 2 wickets for 28 while Hassan Shahid, Zeeshan Ahmad and Yasin Cheema picked up one wicket apiece.

Meezan Bank replied strongly and chased the required target in 17 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Yasin Cheema was top scorer with 58 runs while Yousaf Iftikhar contributed significant 47 and Wakeel Rizwan 27. For Unifoam, Amir Ashiq captured 3 wickets for 33 and Sajid Hussain 2 for 24. Yasin Cheema emerged as man of the match.