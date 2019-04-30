Khizra victorious in Fazal Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Khizra Club outclassed Faran Gymkhana by eight wickets in a league match of 2nd Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Tournament at Model Town Club Ground on Monday.Scores: Faran Gymkhana 154 in 33.3 overs (Mohsin Rasheed 29, M Tayyab 28, Tahir Abbas 27, Nasir Ali Attari 3/20, Mubashir Habib 2/20, Adnan Rasool 2/22, Yasin Khan 2/44). Khizra Club 155/2 (Ahsan Tariq 45*, Adnan Rasool 45, Mubashir Habiib 40*).
LAHORE: Khizra Club outclassed Faran Gymkhana by eight wickets in a league match of 2nd Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Tournament at Model Town Club Ground on Monday.Scores: Faran Gymkhana 154 in 33.3 overs (Mohsin Rasheed 29, M Tayyab 28, Tahir Abbas 27, Nasir Ali Attari 3/20, Mubashir Habib 2/20, Adnan Rasool 2/22, Yasin Khan 2/44). Khizra Club 155/2 (Ahsan Tariq 45*, Adnan Rasool 45, Mubashir Habiib 40*).