Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Khizra victorious in Fazal Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Khizra Club outclassed Faran Gymkhana by eight wickets in a league match of 2nd Fazal Mahmood Club Cricket Tournament at Model Town Club Ground on Monday.Scores: Faran Gymkhana 154 in 33.3 overs (Mohsin Rasheed 29, M Tayyab 28, Tahir Abbas 27, Nasir Ali Attari 3/20, Mubashir Habib 2/20, Adnan Rasool 2/22, Yasin Khan 2/44). Khizra Club 155/2 (Ahsan Tariq 45*, Adnan Rasool 45, Mubashir Habiib 40*).

