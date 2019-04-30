close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Zalmi hold women cricket coaching camp

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Zalmi Foundation, with support of US Consulate Lahore & PCB, held a Young Women Cricket Coaching Camp on April 29 for Girls from the outskirts of KP & Punjab in NCA Lahore.In all 40 girls participated in this camp with coaching provided to the girls by NCA coaches. These 40 girls belong to the region of KP & Punjab and our passionate for the game of cricket.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports