Girls must come forward in sports: Shahid

LAHORE: Head of Women Wing and General Manger Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shahid Aslam has said that girls must come forward in sports as there are abundant opportunities for female athletes in the country.

He was speaking at a seminar on the topic of “How to move forward in life and get opportunities in Sports” for girls organised by University of the Punjab, PCB Women Wing and Galaxy Sports Academy at Punjab University New Campus Gymnasium here on Monday. Shahid Aslam said right decision at the right time is the key to success, there are lot of opportunities for girls but they must take advantage of those opportunities. He said female player must not restrict themselves to one area as they can be good coaches, trainers and get success in other sports fields and move forward in life. PU director sport Tahira Saleem highlighted the PU achievements in sports and lighted what her institute offering to female players. She said talented players can study in PU free of cost and PU is the winner of HEC all round trophy winner from decades now due to hard work of players and coaches.

CEO of Galaxy Rabia Qadir said due to lack of guidance female players facing lot of problems which affects their lives. GSA president M Babur announced that a media platform would be launched very soon through which female player can raise their voice and talk freely on different problems they face and this platform also highlight their achievements in sports and other fields of life. Also present at the occasion US Consulate Lahore cultural affairs assistant Sultan Qureshi and cultural affairs specialist Tanveer Hassan.