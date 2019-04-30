Nazir Junior still in coma

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and umpire Nazir Junior, though is being taken special care of at the CMH, he is still in comma since he and his son met with an accident 11 days ago. According to the doctors in CMH the Nazir Junior’s brain was severely damaged during the accident and the process of recovery is slow. A former first class cricketer Arif Senior, who is younger brother of Nazir Junior, has thanked COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for getting Nazir Junior shifted to CMH from Services Hospital and also expressed gratitude for the support the PCB and its chairman Ehsan Mani have extended in his treatment.