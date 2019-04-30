Patron’s Trophy Grade-II

SBP trounce Navy to enter final

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) finished off Navy cricket team inside two days beating them by an innings and 172 runs at the Diamond Ground Monday to march into the final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade II.

State Bank declared their first innings close after losing Saad Ali (77) during

two-delivery proceedings adding one more runs to their overnight total. State Bank then set 388 runs for the Navy to avoid innings defeat.

Navy however managed to survive for just 49.5 overs and were bowled out for 213 runs. Hamza Ghanchi (37), Latif Juniad (37) and Waseem Ahmad (35) were the only

notable run getters for Navy in their second innings.

Again the left arm pacer from Peshawar, Taj Wali (4-42) was the pick of bowlers as he returned with the match figures of 8 for 54.

Pacer Mohammad Ilyas (8-56) also bowled brilliantly helping his team win the semi-finals inside two days.

Scores: Navy 52 all out in 15.2 overs (Waseem Ahmad 17, Israr Aslam 15, M Ilyas 5-29, Taj Wali 4-12) and 213 all out in 49.5 overs (Hamza Ghanchi 37, Latif Juniad 37, Waseem Ahmad 35, Taj Wali 4-42, M Ilyas 2-27). SBP 437 for 5 in 69.2 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 157, Saad Ali 77, Rohil Nazir 75, M Nawaz 62, Latif Juniad 2-96).

In the second semifinal at the Pindi Stadium HEC took six-run first innings lead against Sabir’s Poultary at the Pindi Stadium.

Scores: Sabir’s Poultry 346 all out in 80.3 overs (Imran Nazir 100, Irfan Haider 65, Imran Dogar 59, Bilal Anwar 3-75, Asfand Mehran 2-67, Mamoon Riaz 2-84) and 37 for no loss in 5 overs

HEC 352 for 8 in 83 overs (Hammad Butt 172, M Faiq 79, Nisar Ahmad 5-112).