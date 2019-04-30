close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
AFP
April 30, 2019

Djokovic retains top ranking

Sports

AFP
April 30, 2019

PARIS: The top of the table of men’s tennis is unchanged but Dominic Thiem’s extraordinary weekend sees him on the rise in the latest rankings released Monday. The Austrian thrashed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s Barcelona Open final following his earlier demolition job on Rafael Nadal in the semis just three weeks ahead of the French Open. Thiem remains in fifth place in the rankings but is closing in on Roger Federer in fourth.

