PCB legal adviser terms appointments lawful

Numan seeks disqualification of Mani, Waseem

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: The recently-suspended Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board (BoG) member Numan Butt has again approached Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking disqualification of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Waseem Khan.

However with Board’s legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi says that PCB constitution allows such appointments.Numan while talking to The News said that he (Numan) in his petition, submitted with the august Court, has prayed that recently-appointed MD PCB Waseem Khan is a British national and under the Pakistan constitution has no right to get this appointment.

Further there is no place for MD in the PCB constitution. Waseem Khan was also shown the door through a resolution during BoG meeting held in Quetta on April 17.Numan had further prayed that Chairman Ehsan Mani holds permanent residency of England and as such legally not eligible to get appointed on such a key post. “The PCB chairman is also acted unconstitutionally during the BoG meeting held in Quetta,” Numan said.

Nauman said he in his petition has also prayed that Pakistan Super League (PSL) production rights were given in a hasty manner. The company that was rejected previously was given the rights within 24 hours.

When The News approached Taffazul Rizvi, Legal Advisor PCB, he rejected all claims of Numan Butt saying that resolution was never tabled during the BoG meeting. The BoG members in question never attended the meeting once the resolution surfaced. In fact they walked out and shared the so called resolution with media rather than tabling it within BoG meeting.

Taffazul Rizvi claimed there was no bar under the PCB constitution to hire a foreign national for any job. “All coaches and other technical staff we hire usually come from abroad. There are several examples where we hire foreign nationals for PCB job.” Taffazul Rizvi said for Waseem Khan, Quetta meeting was not his first rather he had already earlier attended BoG meetings also.