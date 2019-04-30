Trump, Erdogan discuss working group on Russian S-400 missile

ANKARA: US President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan in a phone call discussed a Turkish proposal to strike a joint working group on its planned purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system, the Turkish Presidency said.

“Our Honorable President brought up the proposal to establish a working group regarding the procurement of the S-400 defense system from the Russian Federation,” it said. US has said the missile system could compromise its F-35 fighter jets.

Ankara said a working group could assess the impact of the S-400 on the fighter jets, but on Friday said that it has not heard back from the Americans.