Two suspected extremists killed in B’desh raid

DHAKA: Bangladesh security forces raided a suspected extremists hideout in Dhaka on Monday killing at least two militants, police said. Police commandos were met with gunfire on arriving at a house in the capital’s Bosila neighbourhood after midnight on Monday, Lieutenant Colonel Ashique Billah told AFP.

This was followed by an explosion which demolished the walls of the house, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) commander added. "Our bomb disposal unit found the body parts of two militants in the house. The explosion was so powerful that it tore apart the bodies and shook the whole area," he said. Four other people were detained including a caretaker and imam from a nearby mosque, the officer added.